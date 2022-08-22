Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms

Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms.

Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs.

It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills with students.

Iowa’s Department of Education awarded a total of more than $2 million to 10 districts, including Decorah, Monticello and Williamsburg in eastern Iowa.

The state said grants are expected to be distributed this fall for implementation during the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

Latest News

City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30.
Marion names new fire chief
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight.
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms.
Iowa school districts receive funding for therapeutic classrooms