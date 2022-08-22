Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms.

Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs.

It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills with students.

Iowa’s Department of Education awarded a total of more than $2 million to 10 districts, including Decorah, Monticello and Williamsburg in eastern Iowa.

The state said grants are expected to be distributed this fall for implementation during the 2022-2023 school year.

