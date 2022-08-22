Dubuque residents offered chance for discounted trees

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque residents will be able to get a discount on trees and learn more about how trees impact climate action.

The City of Dubuque, Dubuque Trees Forever and local nurseries are partnering to offer the discounts for residents who attend a one-hour information session for tree-planting training at one of two remaining sessions.

The sessions will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carnegie-Stout Library Program Room on Aug. 25, or Sept. 29. Registration is not required.

There are 10 of the $250, 22 of the $125, and 46 of the $25 coupons available.

City officials said residents living in moderate-to-lower income areas with minimal tree canopies will qualify for the higher dollar amount coupons.

The coupons will be able to be redeemed at Wagner’s Nursery and Steve’s Ace Nursery for trees roughly 3-5 years old. The trees available include Honeycrisp Apple, State Street Maple, Hackberry, Quaking Aspen, Ohio Buckeye, Autumn Gold Ginkgo, Japanese Lilac, Pagoda Dogwood, DeGroot Spire, and River Birch.

City officials said help with transportation and planting will be available.

