Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dubuque residents offered chance for discounted trees

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque residents will be able to get a discount on trees and learn more about how trees impact climate action.

The City of Dubuque, Dubuque Trees Forever and local nurseries are partnering to offer the discounts for residents who attend a one-hour information session for tree-planting training at one of two remaining sessions.

The sessions will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carnegie-Stout Library Program Room on Aug. 25, or Sept. 29. Registration is not required.

There are 10 of the $250, 22 of the $125, and 46 of the $25 coupons available.

City officials said residents living in moderate-to-lower income areas with minimal tree canopies will qualify for the higher dollar amount coupons.

The coupons will be able to be redeemed at Wagner’s Nursery and Steve’s Ace Nursery for trees roughly 3-5 years old. The trees available include Honeycrisp Apple, State Street Maple, Hackberry, Quaking Aspen, Ohio Buckeye, Autumn Gold Ginkgo, Japanese Lilac, Pagoda Dogwood, DeGroot Spire, and River Birch.

City officials said help with transportation and planting will be available.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

Latest News

One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in...
Growing Cedar Rapids company has 'to hire' waitlist
People can attend a public hearing to discuss a long-awaited redevelopment project for a park.
Dubuque City Council to discuss Comiskey Park redevelopment project
The Butter Cow sculpture has been a tradition at the Iowa State Fair since 1911.
Couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair