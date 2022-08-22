Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

An Oklahoma man on death row married a woman with whom he shares faith. (SOURCE: KTUL)
By Sam Gelfand
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release.

Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most.

“What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also have so much hope,” Lea Glossip said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt stayed Richard Glossip’s execution last week. State Rep. Kevin McDugle said the efforts to acquit him have been ongoing.

“We have been fighting for three years to try and get Richard out, to try and get somebody to listen, to try and catch somebody’s ear,” McDugle said.

Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband six months ago. As a law student, she said she spent far longer researching his case.

“He was a young man running a motel, and he didn’t have the best element of people that were staying in this hotel,” she said. “A murder happened there. The maintenance man, a 19-year-old, meth-addicted maintenance man, committed the murder. That’s not disputed; he confessed to it.”

“The defense attorneys never called one witness,” McDugle said. “Not one witness. The investigators spent 10 days investigating this case.”

And now, after four last meals, Richard Glossip’s fifth execution date is Dec. 8.

“Despite these insane circumstances that we find ourselves in, we do all the things that married couples do together. We just have to be a little more creative about it,” Lea Glossip said. “We have dinner together every night over the phone. We worship here at Boston Avenue (Church) every Sunday together.”

Lea Glossip said she knows it’s hard to think of people on death row, regardless of their innocence, as human.

“The most important thing to me, I think, is that he’s more than a case. He is a son, he’s a father, he’s a brother, and he’s my husband,” she said. “And as my husband, he’s my entire world. He’s the love of my life and my best friend.”

Richard Glossip’s pastor said the congregation has been advocating for him. He said the church might fight for other death row inmates in the future.

Richard Glossip said he has endured a lot over the last seven years, including four execution dates. However, he said the support has made it easier.

“I’ve had the chance to witness some true miracles, but the most incredible miracle of all is my wife, Lea,” he said. “She has been by my side through it all.”

He was accused and convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against his boss at the motel, Barry Van Treese. Justin Sneed, the maintenance worker, pleaded guilty to the killing and received a life sentence in return for testifying against Glossip.

Copyright 2022 KTUL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

Latest News

Flooding is seen in Fort Worth on Monday. The area received heavy rain on Sunday.
RAW: Flooding in Fort Worth
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
Public schools in Texas now required to display donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters
As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children's vaccinations urged amid decline