Couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The butter cow sculpture has been a tradition at the Iowa State Fair since 1911.

It can now officially also be considered an engagement destination.

Nick Buckton organized what looked like a “chance encounter” with the sculptor of the butter cow, Sarah Pratt.

That got him and his girlfriend Mackenzie a behind-the-scenes look at the 600 pound sculpture.

“You ‘butter’ believe that I’ve had this idea for quite a while,” he said. “I was ‘dairy’ nervous at first. But, you know, it ended up turning out all right.”

That’s where Nick got down on one knee.

“I just thought Sarah did a great job,” Mackenzie said. “I thought we just kind of hit it off. And she was like, ‘hey, I want to show you guys the butter cows.’ You can’t expect this..”

