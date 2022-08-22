Show You Care
Couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

The Butter Cow sculpture has been a tradition at the Iowa State Fair since 1911.
By WOI
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The butter cow sculpture has been a tradition at the Iowa State Fair since 1911.

It can now officially also be considered an engagement destination.

Nick Buckton organized what looked like a “chance encounter” with the sculptor of the butter cow, Sarah Pratt.

That got him and his girlfriend Mackenzie a behind-the-scenes look at the 600 pound sculpture.

“You ‘butter’ believe that I’ve had this idea for quite a while,” he said. “I was ‘dairy’ nervous at first. But, you know, it ended up turning out all right.”

That’s where Nick got down on one knee.

“I just thought Sarah did a great job,” Mackenzie said. “I thought we just kind of hit it off. And she was like, ‘hey, I want to show you guys the butter cows.’ You can’t expect this..”

