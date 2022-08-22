Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning at approximately 1:36 am, Iowa City Police observed a white 1999 Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. An officer attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop and continued driving. The officer terminated his pursuit and he was re-located by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies again tried to get the suspect to stop, who again did not comply. They fled northbound on Highway 965 from North Liberty up to 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police used tire deflation devices to stop the suspect, who came to a stop after striking the side of a moving train.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old John Mitchell Affre. Officers noted he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, impaired balance, and smelled of alcohol. He later tested as having a 0.172% blood alcohol level.

Affre was charged with having an OWI, eluding police, reckless driving, and having an open container.

