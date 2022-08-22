Show You Care
Cedar Rapids shooting suspect arrested

Mario Ronrico Smith
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, Cedar Rapids police were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street for a report of shots fired.

Responders on scene located 23-year-old Mario Ronfico Smith on foot with two firearms.

An on-scene investigation located over 30 spent shell casings in the area and one residence struck. A victim was later found to have been hit with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Smith was charged with possession of firearm by felon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury.

