Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, 22-year-old Felty E. Yoder from Waterville, Iowa was arrested after the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in connection with a reported assault.
Yoder has been charged with the following:
- 1 count of sexual abuse in the Third Degree
- Class C Felony
- 5 counts of Iowa sex offender registry violations
- Class D Felony
- 1 count of domestic abuse assault or subsequent
- Serious Misdemeanor
Yoder has been booked into the Allamakee County Jail with bond set at $36,500.00 cash or surety.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.