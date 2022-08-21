Show You Care
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, 22-year-old Felty E. Yoder from Waterville, Iowa was arrested after the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in connection with a reported assault.

Yoder has been charged with the following:

  • 1 count of sexual abuse in the Third Degree
    • Class C Felony
  • 5 counts of Iowa sex offender registry violations
    • Class D Felony
  • 1 count of domestic abuse assault or subsequent
    • Serious Misdemeanor

Yoder has been booked into the Allamakee County Jail with bond set at $36,500.00 cash or surety.

