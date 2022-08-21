Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, 22-year-old Felty E. Yoder from Waterville, Iowa was arrested after the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in connection with a reported assault.

Yoder has been charged with the following:

1 count of sexual abuse in the Third Degree Class C Felony

5 counts of Iowa sex offender registry violations Class D Felony

1 count of domestic abuse assault or subsequent Serious Misdemeanor



Yoder has been booked into the Allamakee County Jail with bond set at $36,500.00 cash or surety.

