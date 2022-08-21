Show You Care
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As parents get ready for the beginning of the school year, the cost of supplies has gone up.

According to the National Retail Association, people will spend $37 billion on supplies, estimating around $864 per family.

“We didn’t know how we were going to do it,” said Shannon Mercer, a Cedar Rapids grandmother of 5. “We don’t have a car right now, and my daughter is a single mother who has been sick and missed work.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Prices rose 8.5% over the last year. Some of that increase includes necessary school supplies.

“This year has been rough,” she said. “It has been rough since the pandemic.”

It was a need Pastor Dedric Roundtree of Beacon of Light, and Pastor Roger Grandia of Westminster took into their own hands with the first “Back to School Jubilee.”

“I’m expecting all the food goes and all the supplies get picked up,” said Roundtree. “We want to make-sure they all have everything they need for the start of school.”

“We’ve seen a huge increase in the need for food,” said Grandia. “We don’t want them to choose between school and food.”

The two said the people who lived in the Wellington Heights neighborhood where they practice preaching the word of God didn’t make up much of either congregation but said it was their mission to lift everyone around them.

“It was one of our ‘have-to-do’s’,” said Roundtree. " “We’re supposed to look out for our community for the ones that are less fortunate.

