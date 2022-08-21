A sunny start to the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We enjoyed a beautiful afternoon across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Fog is also forecasted to develop overnight, especially in low-lying areas. It isn’t expected to be as dense as Sunday night’s fog. However, you still might need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute. The fog should clear by mid-morning leaving behind a mostly sunny sky, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 80s.

Dry conditions will likely continue through midweek, but showers and storms are possible at the end of the week.

