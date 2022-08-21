Show You Care
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy afternoon in the weather lab as a low-pressure system traveled through Eastern Iowa, producing showers, storms, and even funnel clouds across the area. As the low-pressure system heads east of our region and into Illinois, chances for showers, storms, and funnel clouds will exit Eastern Iowa.

Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows cooling to the low 60s. Patchy fog is also forecasted to develop tonight and Sunday morning. You might need a few extra minutes to get to church. Clouds will gradually clear out of the area, and we should see some sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The beginning of the upcoming workweek looks dry, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, showers and storms are expected to return by the end of the week.

