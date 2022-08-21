Iowa baseball legend Jim Van Scoyoc headlines second Norway Baseball Hall of Fame class

NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - Norway and baseball are intertwined, and Jim Van Scoyoc is Norway baseball.

The former Norway High School coach is now a member of the Norway Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Wouldn’t trade it for anything nothing honest to God,” Van Scoyoc.

Even though Norway High School was shut down 30 years ago, Van Scoyoc will never forget the 12 state titles he won, including several with his sons Aaron and Chad.

“Honestly I got angry a few times but I loved it,” Jim Van Scoyoc said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The town of Norway has produced four MLB players.

“These people really care about baseball they care about the game as a game,” Van Scoyoc said. “They don’t want all this other window dressing.”

Others were inducted to the hall of fame too, include the woman who helped create the Norway Baseball Museum. The first woman to be inducted, Shona Frese.

“I like to do research so I did a lot of research and hunting all over the Internet going to museums and that’s how I got started,” Frese said. “Somebody had to do it!”

The Town of Norway was cemented in the 2007 movie The Final Season. Van Scoyoc was played by Powers Booth. But some of his most cherished memories weren’t as a coach, but as a kid in Norway. Just playing the game.

“We played baseball game on this diamond (in Norway), I think I was 10 years old.,” Van Scoyoc said at his induction Saturday. “ I don’t remember who won. All I remember is we played, and then we went up to the city park and had a big picnic. I thought I was in heaven”

