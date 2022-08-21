Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Saturday, the Independence Police arrested 24-year-old Mason Bohling from Independence. The investigation started with an allegation that Bohling possessed illegal images of a then minor child. Other allegations of assault and harassment were made against Bohling by the victim.

A search warrant was conducted on Bohling’s cellular phone and multiple files were located containing the victim as reported.

Bohling has been charged with the following:

9 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Sexual Exploitation of a minor is a Class C Felony, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

1 Count of Harassment 1st Degree Harassment 1st Degree is an Aggravated Misdemeanor and punishable by up to two years imprisonment.

2 Counts Assault Causing Bodily Injury Assault Causing Bodily Injury is a Serious Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year imprisonment.



