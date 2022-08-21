Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Saturday, the Independence Police arrested 24-year-old Mason Bohling from Independence. The investigation started with an allegation that Bohling possessed illegal images of a then minor child. Other allegations of assault and harassment were made against Bohling by the victim.
A search warrant was conducted on Bohling’s cellular phone and multiple files were located containing the victim as reported.
Bohling has been charged with the following:
- 9 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Sexual Exploitation of a minor is a Class C Felony, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.
- 1 Count of Harassment 1st Degree
- Harassment 1st Degree is an Aggravated Misdemeanor and punishable by up to two years imprisonment.
- 2 Counts Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury is a Serious Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year imprisonment.
