Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello.

Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque.

This lab provides a space for kids to explore their creative side by painting and building. But now, they don’t have to go farther than downtown.

Morales said “Oh its actually big for the community I think the community has so many families here lots of kids we always want more creative things here for them.”

This lab provides a space for kids to explore their creative side by painting and building. Something that wasn’t really available outside of school.

The Executive Director of Creative Action Labs Jordan DeGree said ”You know small towns have a lot of great things going for them but sometimes it is harder to find something to do for your kids and so we’re happy to be here in Monticello and give the local residents a really hands on fun option for what they can do.”

Orlando says the new location opens up opportunities for people of all ages...

“We would get emails about different events or different things they were having in Dubuque like man I wish we were a part of that now we can be part of that here and bring date nights with my wife and do a painting or bring out the kids when there is events going on.” Morales said.

