Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cost of raising a child grows to more than $300,000

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of raising a child through high school has gone up, thanks to inflation.

For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through the age of 17. That comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.

The Brookings Institution came up with the estimate based on numbers for a couple with two children from the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The price tag includes a range of child expenses, including food, healthcare, clothing, childcare and activities.

Back in 2015, a federal government projection put the total child-raising cost at more than $233,000.

A senior fellow at Brookings suggests many couples will take more time to consider whether to have a first or second child.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa through 8 pm.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids.
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe

Latest News

The lawsuit alleges Los Angeles County officials took and shared close-up photos from the...
Vanessa Bryant testifies in lawsuit over crash scene photos
The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel...
Inflation drives back-to-school costs higher
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school