Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident.

At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton from Central City was using a 1934 John Deere tractor with a plow in order to plow a field along with other members of a local tractor club. While turning, Weighton’s tractor hit a log, which had been covered by grass at the edge of the field. Weighton was thrown from the tractor and the plow dragged him around 40 yards before he fell free.

First Responders provided Weighton care at the scene before Lifeguard Air Ambulance airlifted him to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa through 8 pm.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids.
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
Luann Gates
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman

Latest News

Jordan River, Jesus' baptism site, is today barely a trickle
Jordan River, Jesus’ baptism site, is today barely a trickle
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday
Iowa baseball legend Jim Van Scoyoc headlines second Norway Baseball Hall of Fame class
Iowa baseball legend Jim Van Scoyoc headlines second Norway Baseball Hall of Fame class
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida