Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide.

“He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”

Saturday was the eighth annual motorcycle ride in honor of Kyle. The ride also raises money for the Boys Town Suicide Prevention/Bullying Hotline.

According to Cooper, the ride has raised more than $100,000 for the hotline during its first seven years.

Stan Kontogiannis, Regional Director of Philanthropy for Boys Town, attested to the impact of the organization’s hotline. “Last year, the hotline stopped 507 active suicides, and we also spoke to over 19,000 young men and women who had suicide ideations.”

Cooper said by raising money for the hotline, he felt he was helping people he’d never meet. “Every year we do this, it helps me heal, and it helps everyone else heal.”

“Suicide, depression, bullying, it’s not a taboo topic. It affects everybody. It’s okay to be not okay,” said Cooper.

He added, “This is our eighth year and as long as I’m walking this planet, we’re going to do it every year.”

The Boys Town National Hotline number is 800-448-3000.

988 also connects to a suicide and crisis hotline.

