8th annual World War II Remembered event held at Seminole Valley Farm Museum

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An event in Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the history of World War Two. The Seminole Valley Farm Museum is hosting the 8th annual World World Two Remembered event this weekend. Historians gathered to display weapons and vehicles from the war. People could see reenactments, or participate in a scavenger hunt. Nations represented included the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Germany, and Czech & Slovak partisans. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Event Coordinator Dave Pasbrig said ”It gives them an education it gets them involved asking questions and that’s what’s really key is to let them understand what their grand parents went through.” The event continues on August 21st from 9am to 3pm. It’s free to get in, but any donations will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and repairs to the farm from damage from the derecho and flood.

