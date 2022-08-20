New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was.

“I see this as a challenge and I love to help kids,” said Miles. “I love coaching and I wanted to take on the challenge and build a prominent program that’s known throughout the state,” he added.

The former Hawkeye linebacker and NFL player knows that rebuilding will take time, but it starts with culture. He believes that discipline, responsibility and accountability help create a winning culture.

“I feel like keeping the team accountable is a very important part of a winning culture. I don’t think any winning team doesn’t keep each other accountable,” said senior lineman Clayton Bockoven.

“You can’t be successful, if you don’t hold yourself accountable. Accountable to your teammates,” added Miles. “I preach do your job. Don’t try and do somebody else’s job.”

Some players will play on both sides of the ball as numbers are still down, but it’s nothing the coaching staff didn’t expect. For the players that returned to put on the pads this fall, they say they love their new addition.

“Love him. His energy is really up there. He likes to get along with us. I feel like I have an actual connection with him,” said Bockoven. “It’s just a lot of fun. High energy, high intensity and I like it.”

“I love him. Way more high intensity. He’s really working us hard. I like it though. Practices are definitely different this year. There’s more conditioning. He’s big on effort, mental and physical toughness and I agree with that,” said junior quarterback Jeremiah Peiffer.

With the goal in mind of snapping their 17-game losing streak, the J-Hawks want to prove that the Westside can still compete on the gridiron.

“I kind of want to prove people wrong. Jefferson has been that school, we’ve been doubted. I love the sport. I’ve played it since I was around 5 years old. I think it’s time we show people what Jeff is really about,” Peiffer said.

The J-Hawks season opener against cross-town rival Cedar Rapids Washington at Kingston Stadium.

