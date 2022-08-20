The Hawkeye running back room won’t let their youth define them

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Leshon Williams knows it- he’s young. So are the other running backs on the Iowa roster. But he says they have something to prove.

“I feel like we are underestimated,” Williams said.

Williams’ will lead the young running back room with Gavin Williams. The two are just redshirt sophomores, but Kirk Ferentz says he’s seen them rise to challenge.

“Saw those guys really improved during the course of the year I thought they played well in the bowl game,” Ferentz said. “The Williams and Williams law firm they’ll both do a great job this fall.”

Ferentz has also been impressed with true freshmen Jaziun Patterson and Kaleb Johnson, both guys ran like bulldozers in the open scrimmage last weekend.

The two guys with experience, Gavin and Leshon Williams, had to make a big jump last January in the Citrus Bowl. They combined for 26 carries against Kentucky, and both had career highs in yards.

“I always have confidence but (the Citrus Bowl) gave me a lot more confidence it gave me a real game under my belt some more experience,” Leson Williams said.

They might not have the experience of most Big Ten backs, but as Leshon Williams would tell you, they’re confident their talent and versatility will more than make up for it this fall.

“I think we bring a different type of explosiveness to the offense,” he said. “Running, physicality, protection, route running, I feel like we’re a jack of (all) trades in the backfield, we can help the offense.”

