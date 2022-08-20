Show You Care
Enjoy a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Ham and Cheese Crescent Roll-Ups

Makes 8 roll-ups

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls
  • ½ pound thinly sliced ham
  • 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Separate dough into 8 triangles. Place 1 slice of ham and 2 strips of cheese in the center of dough.
  3. Roll up the crescent, starting away from the tip. Place rolls, tips down, on baking sheet.
  4. Bake until golden brown, 15–19 minutes.

Approximate nutrition information per roll-up: 163 calories; 7.6 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 584 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 9.2 g protein

