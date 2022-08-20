Enjoy a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Ham and Cheese Crescent Roll-Ups
Makes 8 roll-ups
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls
- ½ pound thinly sliced ham
- 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Separate dough into 8 triangles. Place 1 slice of ham and 2 strips of cheese in the center of dough.
- Roll up the crescent, starting away from the tip. Place rolls, tips down, on baking sheet.
- Bake until golden brown, 15–19 minutes.
Approximate nutrition information per roll-up: 163 calories; 7.6 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 584 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 9.2 g protein
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.