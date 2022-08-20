Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex

Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex(Eric Frazier / FOX5)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex, after discovering a decomposing body in the trunk of a car.

Police say a call came in regarding a “foul odor” coming from a white BMW parked on the property.

Officers arrived on the scene and made entry into the vehicle, where they found a body decomposing in the trunk.

Based on the condition of remains in the vehicle, LVMPD believes a homicide occurred.

Police currently do not know how long the body was there and did not release additional information about the body.

Lt. Jason Johansson says detectives will investigate the scene and gather information from residents.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause of death.

LVMPD urges if anyone has information on this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa through 8 pm.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Luann Gates
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the International Monetary Fund building, April 5, 2021, in...
IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination
FILE - Lawmakers listen as parents speak about the prospect of their children competing against...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
FILE PHOTO - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who proposed the Medicaid plan at issue — hailed the...
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program