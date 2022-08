COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - It was another dominating year for Junior Ellie Flanagan on the mound for North Linn.

She had a whopping 202 strikeouts leading her team to the 1A state semi-finals. As good as Ellie was on the mound, she was probably even better at the plate with a whopping .444 batting average.

