Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Westbound I-80 near West Branch lane closed after accident; back open

I-80 westbound crash
I-80 westbound crash(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident.

Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.

Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.

DOT images show traffic at a standstill at approximately 3:35 pm l on I-80 west at Downey St.

UPDATE: The roadway is reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

John Spooner
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
The Jule Bus service in Dubuque. Taken on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)
Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa through 8 pm.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
Driver injured in Bremer County crash
Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash