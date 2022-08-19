Westbound I-80 near West Branch lane closed after accident; back open

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident.

Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.

Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.

DOT images show traffic at a standstill at approximately 3:35 pm l on I-80 west at Downey St.

UPDATE: The roadway is reopened to traffic.

