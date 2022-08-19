Show You Care
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire

John Spooner
John Spooner(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire.

Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Investigators say 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area. During an interview, he admitted to several facts in the case. Witnesses reportedly identified him as being near the house just before the fire.

Spooner was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Arson.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

