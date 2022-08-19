Show You Care
Volunteers needed for ‘Bunks Across America’ event

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for people to help build beds for its Bunks Across America 2022 event.

It’s part of a national organization that builds beds for children who are sleeping on the floor. Once a year, they join with the hundreds of other chapters across the country to build as many beds as they can in one day. Bunks across America is on Saturday September 10th. The Linn County chapter is looking for 50 volunteers.

You can go here for more information about volunteering.

