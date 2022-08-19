Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
Private and connected nonprofit competing to buy Dubuque soccer complex
Private company and connected nonprofit competing to buy Dubuque soccer complex
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains