VeoRide says new rules have cut down the number of complaints around young people renting scooters or bikes

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - VeoRide officials said new rules in place this year have decreased the number of complaints of young people renting scooters or bikes.

The company has a rule that people riding one of its rentals must be 18 or older. This year, VeoRide made it a requirement people show their IDs before being able to ride a scooter or bike. Police said, so far this year, it has responded to 3 incidents involving young people and a scooter or bike. That was down from last year when they responded to ten.

Police also responded to 20 incidents between April and mid-July. 1 injury involving a scooter and car, 5 injuries involving only a scooter, 1 citation, and 8 warnings. The city said that wasn’t much compared to the 200,000 bikes and scooters that were rented out this year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

