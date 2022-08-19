Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher have filed a request for a new trial date.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was found hidden in Chataqua park, in Fairfield, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Court documents released this week say attorneys for Miller requested additional time to complete depositions and other discoveries.

Miller waived his right to a speedy trial, so the trial date could be moved.

Miller’s trial has been scheduled for November 1. It was moved to Council Bluffs after a change of venue request was granted.

The other teen charged in this case, Jeremy Goodale, is also charged with first degree murder. His trial date set for Dec. 5.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause.
Annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa
Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause.
Annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid.
Women at higher risk for long COVID, researchers say
One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event....
Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs