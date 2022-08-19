Show You Care
Strong storms are expected through this evening

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa through 8 pm.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.

Severe storms over the Des Moines area have already produced golf ball, ping pong ball, and egg-sized hail this afternoon. As these storms progress eastward into Eastern Iowa, look for the threat of strong to severe storms along and south of Highway 30. The main threat for these areas will continue to be large hail. Damaging winds and heavy rain are secondary threats as these storms move through. The threat for any tornadoes is low but non-zero.

Storms march east through the afternoon, reaching the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas around dinner time. These exit eastern Iowa into Illinois by 9 or 10 pm but a shower or two may still be around overnight. Into Saturday, activity becomes less organized and more scattered. Most of this will be in the form of general rain showers but a rumble of thunder may mix in here and there.

