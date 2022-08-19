Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Storms move east this morning, re-develop again later today

Plan on a few showers and storms to move east this morning. Re-development is possible later this afternoon and some of those storms may turn severe.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few showers and storms to affect portions of eastern Iowa very early this morning. We expect a break in the activity from mid-morning through about mid-afternoon. Re-development is likely later this afternoon and given highs into the 80s, there may be some strong or severe storms during this time as well. Hail and wind are the primary threats at this point and we’ll keep an eye on things going forward. Tomorrow, scattered showers continue to look likely, which will keep temperatures down to the 70-75 range. Aside from some patchy drizzle Sunday morning, much of the day will be pretty dry. Next week looks great for back-to-school weather!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 19th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, August 18
First Alert Forecast
More Active Weather Moves In
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, August 18