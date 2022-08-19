Show You Care
Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash

Driver injured in Bremer County crash
Driver injured in Bremer County crash(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218.

Investigators say that at approximately 4:49 pm, a driver of a semi on the southbound lanes lost control of his vehicle. The semi, which was carrying a large piece of equipment, went into the meidan and rolled over.

The driver was transported to the Waverly Health Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.

