Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218.

Investigators say that at approximately 4:49 pm, a driver of a semi on the southbound lanes lost control of his vehicle. The semi, which was carrying a large piece of equipment, went into the meidan and rolled over.

The driver was transported to the Waverly Health Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.

