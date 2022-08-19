Show You Care
Rain Chances Into The Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front moves into the region showers and storms develop. Some of the storms could be strong with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat. Saturday looks like a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

