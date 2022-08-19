Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police continue to search for answers after woman is hit by bullet inside her home

Cedar Rapids police are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting on the...
Cedar Rapids police are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting on the city's east side.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are still working to figure out how a woman was struck by a bullet while inside her home. They say the shooting happened yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue southeast.

Neighbors we spoke with said they did not witness anything, just the police presence that followed. One woman who lives nearby said the street is not safe. Another man warned us about being there echoing the concern.

Shootings have occurred in all four quadrants of the city this year, not one specific neighborhood.

There are people in the community striving for peace. That includes Wellington Heights Community Church which is located right around the corner from where Thursday’s shooting took place.

The church has lead peace walks and gathered children in the neighborhood together for crafts. Recently more than 50 people in the community came together to help put a mural on the side of the building. It echoes part of the church’s mission with their location, peace.

We caught up with Pastor Keeyon Carter following the recent violence.

”It’s important for us to lament and pause when things happen but if we were to focus only on it we would not do, we would not do justice to those who are doing the hard work everyday building relationships,” said Carter.

Police do believe the woman who was shot will be okay.

Police did not provide an update on the investigation Friday, but we did see several officers out and about in the area.

The department is asking anyone with security camera video to come forward.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Willard Miller
Teen charged with killing Fairfield teacher wants trial delayed
Scattered storms push through eastern Iowa
Scattered storms push through eastern Iowa
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids.
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
Luann Gates
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman