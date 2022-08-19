Police continue to search for answers after woman is hit by bullet inside her home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are still working to figure out how a woman was struck by a bullet while inside her home. They say the shooting happened yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue southeast.

Neighbors we spoke with said they did not witness anything, just the police presence that followed. One woman who lives nearby said the street is not safe. Another man warned us about being there echoing the concern.

Shootings have occurred in all four quadrants of the city this year, not one specific neighborhood.

There are people in the community striving for peace. That includes Wellington Heights Community Church which is located right around the corner from where Thursday’s shooting took place.

The church has lead peace walks and gathered children in the neighborhood together for crafts. Recently more than 50 people in the community came together to help put a mural on the side of the building. It echoes part of the church’s mission with their location, peace.

We caught up with Pastor Keeyon Carter following the recent violence.

”It’s important for us to lament and pause when things happen but if we were to focus only on it we would not do, we would not do justice to those who are doing the hard work everyday building relationships,” said Carter.

Police do believe the woman who was shot will be okay.

Police did not provide an update on the investigation Friday, but we did see several officers out and about in the area.

The department is asking anyone with security camera video to come forward.

