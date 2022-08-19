Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side.

Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s ever worked on. Family members, friends and artists from his studio have pitched in.

Takes has been working on the mural since June which showcases a Jackalope on the back side of the building, that’s the logo of Fix Salon.

Madusa is featured on the side of the building. People have been stopping to take it in once they catch a glimpse of the art.

”I honestly have been blown away by the number of people that have come by and stopped and just thanked us for beautifying the city,” said Takes.

The project is being privately funded and next year the salon plans to have it go even bigger. They’re hoping to continue the mural to the front of the building.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.