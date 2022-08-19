Show You Care
Independence Police respond to burglary

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Independence Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE.

Investigators say suspects used force to gain entry to the business and remove distinct items.

The investigation is ongoing. Store management is working with law enforcement to provide a comprehensive list of stolen items as well as surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Independence Police.

