Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed in fire

A building at a long-closed resort in New York’s Catskills was destroyed in a fire Tuesday...
A building at a long-closed resort in New York’s Catskills was destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building at a long-closed resort in New York’s Catskills was destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening.

Numerous fire departments from the area responded to the blaze, which tore through the three and a half story structure at the old Grossingers Hotel property.

The resort, which attracted hundreds of thousands of vacationers for years a after World War II, was also said to have inspired the classic 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.”

After the fire was extinguished, an excavator came onto the scene to knock down the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility

Latest News

This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US
Reuben Gulley
Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
Study says risk of long COVID remains high 2 years after initial infection
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Aug. 19. Millions of people in the United States...
Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs