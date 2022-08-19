Hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed in fire

(CNN) - A building at a long-closed resort in New York’s Catskills was destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening.

Numerous fire departments from the area responded to the blaze, which tore through the three and a half story structure at the old Grossingers Hotel property.

The resort, which attracted hundreds of thousands of vacationers for years a after World War II, was also said to have inspired the classic 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.”

After the fire was extinguished, an excavator came onto the scene to knock down the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

