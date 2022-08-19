Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public transportation system the Jule, is offering free rides to and from school for K-12 students in Dubuque this academic year.

Students can receive free fares for Jule fix-route buses by presenting their student ID at the Intermodal Transportation Center (950 Elm St.). The center will load the free fares onto a Jule smart pass swipe card.

Swipe cards cost $1 to obtain. Students with swipe cards from a previous academic year can reuse those cards but must visit the Center to load fares for this year onto them.

For more information, visit www.juletransit.com or call 563.589.4196.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.