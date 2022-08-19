Show You Care
Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year

The Jule Bus service in Dubuque. Taken on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)
The Jule Bus service in Dubuque. Taken on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public transportation system the Jule, is offering free rides to and from school for K-12 students in Dubuque this academic year.

Students can receive free fares for Jule fix-route buses by presenting their student ID at the Intermodal Transportation Center (950 Elm St.). The center will load the free fares onto a Jule smart pass swipe card.

Swipe cards cost $1 to obtain. Students with swipe cards from a previous academic year can reuse those cards but must visit the Center to load fares for this year onto them.

For more information, visit www.juletransit.com or call 563.589.4196.

