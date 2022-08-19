City High’s Ben Kueter receives warm welcome home after being named a junior world champ

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High wrestler Ben Kueter had special welcome home inside his high school gym on Thursday night.

After landing just hours ago, some of his coaches, teammates and long-time supporters came out to congratulate Kueter on becoming a junior world champion.

“It just goes to show, that I have the best support system in the world. I mean it doesn’t really get any better than this,” said Kueter. “It’s something I’m super grateful for and I’m super proud to be a City High Little Hawk.”

The three-time Iowa state champ, who also finished first at the U20 Pan American Championships, went unbeaten this summer in international wrestling competition. In his Tuesday finals match at the U20 World Championships , he pinned his opponent to win the title at 97 kilograms.

“It’s something you dream about as a kid and to be actually be living that, it still doesn’t feel real. I’m sure it will be like that for a while before it hits me, but it just feels awesome,” he added.

The future Hawkeye is the fifth junior world champion from Iowa and fourth from City High.

