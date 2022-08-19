Show You Care
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman

Luann Gates
Luann Gates(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman.

64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day.

Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and grey pants. She left her residence driving a 2015 Silver Toyota Camry bearing the license plate KNU053.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

