Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP...
The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)(Josh Funk | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according to the Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha.

Health officials believe the child became infected while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, a few miles west of Omaha. Authorities have not released the child’s name.

People are usually infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose while swimming in or diving into lakes and rivers. Other sources have been documented, including tainted tap water in a Houston-area city in 2020.

It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that has proved fatal in 97% of reported cases. A Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming at Lake of Three Fires in southwestern Iowa, health officials have said.

Symptoms of the infection include fever, headache, nausea or vomiting, progressing to a stiff neck, loss of balance, hallucinations and seizures.

The CDC says naegleria fowleri infections are rare, with about three cases in the United States every year. There were 154 cases reported between 1962 and 2021 in the U.S., with only four survivors. Only about 430 cases have ever been documented globally.

In the U.S., infections from the amoeba typically occur in southern states because the amoeba thrives in waters that are warmer than 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius). But infections have migrated north in recent years, including two cases in Minnesota since 2010.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam "Star" Lint is seen in a photo provided by her brother.
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
There is an active police presence in the area of Washington Ave and 16th Street SE.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

The Fargo School District in North Dakota is actively recruiting teachers from Florida who...
Fargo school district recruiting Florida teachers upset with state's Parental Rights in Education law
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause.
Annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa
Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause.
Annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa