Annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause.

It’s the 7th year for the “Cop on a Rooftop” raising money for Special Olympics Iowa.

Anyone who donates will get a coupon for a free donut. Donations of at least 10 dollars will get you a coupon for a free medium coffee. And donations of $20 or more includes a commemorative travel mug.

Several locations in eastern Iowa are participating. The event runs until noon.

