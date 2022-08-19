Annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause.
It’s the 7th year for the “Cop on a Rooftop” raising money for Special Olympics Iowa.
Anyone who donates will get a coupon for a free donut. Donations of at least 10 dollars will get you a coupon for a free medium coffee. And donations of $20 or more includes a commemorative travel mug.
Several locations in eastern Iowa are participating. The event runs until noon.
