91-year-old volunteer retires from UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s birth care center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 91, Corinnie Ketelsen has been a key member of the UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s family for nearly half her life.

She graduated from St. Luke’s and was a nurse there for many years before becoming a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. Soon after that, she decided she wanted to contribute more.

“Our daughter was a nurse in the birth care center in labor and delivery. So I asked her if they could use some help as a volunteer,” said Ketelsen.

She has been a volunteer here ever since they opened in 2001. Now, she’s officially retired, taking with her too many fond memories to count.

“It’s just a joy to be here, it’s a happy place usually, and the people are so kind, so intelligent, such great nurses,” said Ketelsen.

As time and medicine have changed over the years, her care for infants and guiding new volunteers was a constant.

“With COVID there have been restrictions on visitors, restrictions on where volunteers are allowed to go. You just have to adjust day by day, month by month, or year by year,” said Ketelsen.

Her volunteering hours in the birth center focused on preparing equipment, changing diapers and loving on the newborns.

“She just means so much to us. She really does all of that extra work behind the scenes that we wouldn’t be able to get to. And so it’s really so nice to have her here,” said Birth Care Center Director Kathy Manderscheid.

Wrapping up her last few hours in the birth care center, and wrapping up one of the area’s newest additions, Ketelsen swore UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s has not seen the last of her.

“I intend to do some other volunteering, but not on a regular basis. Find something that I would enjoy that isn’t quite so four hours a day on your feet.”

