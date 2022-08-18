Trial date set for two accused of killing Palo woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial is scheduled for Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley, the two charged with killing Jodie Bevans.

Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17th. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie, who was her stepmother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice on July 14. Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snap Chat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

Police charged Samantha and Tacoa with Murder in the First Degree. Both have pled not guilty.

The trial is scheduled for November 7th, 2022.

