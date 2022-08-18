Show You Care
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility

Transamerica sign
Transamerica sign
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday Transamerica and parent company Aegon confirmed job cuts are coming to their Cedar Rapids facility.

Aegon notified 55 workers that their positions are being eliminated by December 31st. Aegon says it will partner with a third-party administrator to run its IT help desk.

Meanwhile, Transamerica notified four other employees that their positions were being eliminated.

Transamerica says the layoffs between the two companies are unrelated.

