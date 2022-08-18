Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the tractor and wagon went into the ditch and rolled.

Officials said the teen driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Clay Hill Road is closed from Spruce Ridge Road to Sand Rock Road while the roadway is being repaired and the damaged equipment is being removed.

