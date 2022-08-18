Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the tractor and wagon went into the ditch and rolled.

Officials said the teen driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Clay Hill Road is closed from Spruce Ridge Road to Sand Rock Road while the roadway is being repaired and the damaged equipment is being removed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
George Dennison
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual KHAK Radiothon.
KCRG-TV9's Kaj O'Mara at the 25th Annual KHAK Radiothon
Police do not cross
Man arrested for May homicide in Allamakee County
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa