Slightly warmer today, chance of rain arrives later tonight into Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look great all across eastern Iowa. Plan the humidity to be up slightly with a few more scattered clouds developing overhead this afternoon. Highs will generally be in the lower and middle 80s. Tonight into tomorrow represents the first part of a more active pattern settling in for the weekend. Periodic bouts of storms are possible tomorrow with the first chance coming early in the day. The next chance looks to arrive later in the afternoon and evening hours. Depending on the heating of the day, there might be a few strong storms in the mix as well and it’ll be something we’ll watch for. Saturday, the main low pressure system spirals over the state, bringing a chance of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain totals have the potential to be decent in spots with many areas picking up over a half inch. Look for the system to slowly move out on Sunday.

