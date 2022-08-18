Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mother accused of pepper spraying school bus with children on board, authorities say

Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an...
Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an elementary school bus.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WFOX/WJAX) - A Georgia woman was taken into police custody after reportedly using pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday.

A witness, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Shaquayle Cuyler got involved in a disagreement with one of her neighbors that day.

Georgia authorities said the 30-year-old mother then had an issue with the school bus driver and monitor that led to her using pepper spray.

According to school officials, the bus driver and monitor had to be taken to a hospital after the reported incident.

Authoroties said 24 students were on the bus. Emergency medical services treated them at the scene, and they were taken to school by another bus.

Copyright 2022 WFOX/WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

Andrew Karver
Allamakee County man accused of killing 83-year-old man
Woman killed by her own dogs
Clay County Woman killed by her own dogs
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez...
2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says
Louise Billiot, left, a member of the United Houma Nation Indian tribe, walks around the home...
FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks