More Active Weather Moves In

By Joe Winters
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a week of quiet and comfortable conditions more active weather moves into the state. An area of low pressure moves in and meanders its way through the Midwest. Look for showers and storms developing overnight tonight with rounds of precipitation continuing into Sunday. Isolated storms could be strong to severe Friday afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall totals could be close to 1″ throughout eastern Iowa. Starting next week tranquil air mass moves in to take us to the start of school. Have a great night!

