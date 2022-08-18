Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only for a Muscatine man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2010 in Davenport.
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 26.
According to an arrest affidavit, Moore sexually assaulted a 15-year-old by force on or about April 12, 2010.
He was 21 at the time, according to the affidavit.
A judge issued a warrant for his arrest in April 2015, Scott County court records show.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.