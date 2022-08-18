Luka Garza’s inaugural skills camp makes a stop in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa in a sense, is Luka Garza’s Field of Dreams. That’s why Iowa’s all time leading scorer is back in the Hawkeye state hosting a three-day skills camp.

“I think the state of Iowa gave me so much in my life that I wanted to give a little back,” said Garza. “Usually, when guys start a camp, they go to their home town first, but this feels like my home town. It’s my home away from home.”

Garza was joined by some of his former Iowa teammates in Austin Ash and Connor and Patrick McCaffery. With a stacked lineup like that, hundreds of kids showed up to learn from some of the best in the inaugural year of the camp.

“I mean hanging out with Luka and all the other Iowa teammates and just having fun,” 13-year-old Jacob Fell said is why he came to the camp.

“To get better at basketball and train with Luka Garza,” 8-year-old Isaac Spencer added.

With the changes in basketball, some may say Luka’s game is old-school., but the big man is still passing down lesson’s he’s learned throughout his career.

“I want to have a high level of focus on big guys, because no ones really teaching them anymore. I want to be able to show them some of the stuff that I’ve learned as a basketball player. I’ve evolved my game as well. I know a little on the outside too and my perspective, that’s unique. I can show these kids how to get better,” Garza said.

He knows he wouldn’t have become a second round NBA Draft Pick without his father, Frank Garza, who helped mold him into the player and person he is today.

“Our job here is to create a spark, that will hopefully ignite some joy and curiosity not just about the game, but about what it takes to get ahead,” Frank said.

Camps like these come full circle for Frank.

“As a father, I was in the stands at a camp coming in. Then from there, being a coach and a developer, with other coaches too and then combining all that knowledge with his teammates in one place. It’s the right place,” Frank added.

As a family, they enjoy sharing their knowledge of the game.

“He lives for this,” Luka said about his dad. “This is what he loves to do. This is why he took me out to any hoop he could find every single day after school to come teach me the game of basketball. Now, he has a platform to be able to do that for a lot of kids and I have the same.”

They plan to continue hosting these camps in the future.

